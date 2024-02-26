ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

