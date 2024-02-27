14,003 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

