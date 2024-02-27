180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 10,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,313 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $16,734.44.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $9,509.88.
180 Degree Capital Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.