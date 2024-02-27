180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 10,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,313 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $16,734.44.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $9,509.88.

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

