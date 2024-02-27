1,985 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

