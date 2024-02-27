24,805 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EXP opened at $250.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $252.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

