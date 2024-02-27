3,625 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

