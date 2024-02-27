454,604 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,813 shares of company stock worth $17,101,709. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

