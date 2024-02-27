5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
