6,490 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

