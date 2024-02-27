6,835 Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 79,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Up 1.6 %

Universal Logistics stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.