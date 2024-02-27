7,889 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

