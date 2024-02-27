AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of AAR worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:AIR opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.67. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

