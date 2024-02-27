Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

