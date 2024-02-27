AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,751.05

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,751.05 ($22.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($23.85). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($23.85), with a volume of 42,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £419.16 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,751.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,682.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 1,276.60%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

