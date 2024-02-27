Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

ANF opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

