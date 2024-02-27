Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 690.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

