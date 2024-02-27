ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Vikas Mehta Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.8 %

ACVA opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

