AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 18.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 570,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in AdaptHealth by 19.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 268,425 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.9 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

