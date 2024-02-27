ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

