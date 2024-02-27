ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 113,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

