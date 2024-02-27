Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADES opened at $3.36 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

