Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.62.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

