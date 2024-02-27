Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on March 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
AEM opened at C$66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,580. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
