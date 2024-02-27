Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on March 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.80.

Insider Activity

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total value of C$371,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,379 shares of company stock worth $6,003,580. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

