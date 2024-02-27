Algert Global LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

