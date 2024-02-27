Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

