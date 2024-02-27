Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High at $344.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.35), with a volume of 330061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.35).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 612.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,421.11). In other news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson bought 5,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,421.11). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 5,137 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £15,513.74 ($19,677.50). Insiders have purchased 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

