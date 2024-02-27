Amarin (AMRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.05. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Insider Transactions at Amarin

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

