Ambev (ABEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Ambev to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambev by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,059,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,368,000 after buying an additional 29,873,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 102.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

