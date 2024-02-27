América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

AMX stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,247,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in América Móvil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 696.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 164,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.