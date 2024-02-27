American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.1 %

AEO opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

