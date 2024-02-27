American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0 %

AEP opened at $80.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

