American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 924,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

