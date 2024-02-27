American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

