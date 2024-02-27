Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

