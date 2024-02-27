Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 508.80

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.45).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.99) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AV

Aviva Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aviva

Shares of AV opened at GBX 454 ($5.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.94. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The stock has a market cap of £12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,261.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,260 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,952.05). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.