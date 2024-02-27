Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $48.50

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

