Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price at $411.06

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $407.54 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.