Analysts Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) PT at $7.50

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

