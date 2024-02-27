Analyzing Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASAP and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASAP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.13 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.08 Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.26 $15.49 million $0.47 6.09

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ASAP and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASAP and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.57%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than ASAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats ASAP on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.