Analyzing Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -6.11% 10.41% 5.89% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 13.80% 10.16% 6.09%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.46 billion 3.17 $103.15 million ($2.15) -52.80 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 4.04 $1.02 billion $1.84 29.63

This table compares Qorvo and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qorvo and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 10 7 0 2.26 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 3 8 0 2.73

Qorvo currently has a consensus target price of $111.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $65.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Qorvo.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Qorvo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

