ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.87

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.87 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.42 ($0.22). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 863,623 shares changing hands.

ANGLE Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.58 million, a PE ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

