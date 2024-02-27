Anthony Casalena Sells 67,230 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $854,920.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50.

On Monday, December 18th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

