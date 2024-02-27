Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Appian worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338 in the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

