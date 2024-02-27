Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

