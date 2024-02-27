Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

