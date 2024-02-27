Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $489.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

