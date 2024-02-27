Ardelyx, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.