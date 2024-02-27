Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

