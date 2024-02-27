argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $410.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.98 and a 200 day moving average of $453.18. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

